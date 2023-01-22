Macron demanded clarification from Burkina Faso on a possible request for the withdrawal of the French Armed Forces

French President Emmanuel Macron demanded clarification from the authorities of Burkina Faso about a possible request for the withdrawal of French troops from the country within a month. His words convey RIA News.

At the same time, Macron admitted that media reports about the denunciation of the agreement on the presence in the country of the Armed Forces (AF) of France were the result of great confusion. “I’m waiting for the president of the transitional government [Ибрагим] Traore will speak out,” the French leader said.

Earlier it was reported that the government of Burkina Faso ordered the French military to leave the country. It was noted that the authorities of the country denounced the agreement, which since 2018 regulated the presence of the French army in the country, giving it one month to leave the territory of the state.