French President Emmanuel Macron defended his trip to Qatar on Thursday to support the country’s national team, despite controversy and an ongoing investigation into suspected corruption in the European Parliament.

“I take full responsibility,” Macron declared upon his arrival in Brussels for a European summit. “Four years ago I was with the national team in Russia, I’m with them in Qatar”, said the president, who watched France’s victory in the semifinals of the World Cup over Morocco (2-0), on Wednesday night, and will return to Doha on Sunday for the final against Argentina.

Macron said he was “immensely proud” of the ‘Bleus’ after the semi-final and praised a team that is “a mixture of several generations”.