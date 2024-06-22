Paris (agencies)

French President Emmanuel Macron blamed the extremists on the “right and left,” once again defending his decision to dissolve the National Assembly (Parliament) 9 days before the first round of early legislative elections in which the far right leads in voting intentions.

Macron said, in front of an audience gathered in the courtyard of honor in the Elysee Palace on the occasion of a musical performance held on the annual Music Festival on June 21, “On the ninth of last June, I made a very grave decision, and I can tell you that it cost me dearly,” adding, “I should not “We are very afraid.”

It is expected, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Odoxa Institute for the magazine “Le Nouvelle Ops” and the results of which were published the day before yesterday, that the National Rally, allied with the head of the Republican Party, Eric Ciotti, will win between 250 and 300 seats in the next National Assembly, which will give it a majority that may reach its limit. Maximum absolute majority of 289 seats.

Macron recalled the result of the far right in the European elections, which was behind his decision, with the National Rally and the Rokonkit party together winning 40% of the votes. He also referred to the radical left in the ranks of the New Popular Front.