FFrance's President Emmanuel Macron has rejected allegations that the stricter immigration law plays into the hands of the right-wing populist Rassemblement National (RN) party. “In fact, the law will help us fight against what is winning votes for the RN,” Macron told France 5 on Wednesday. “We have to show that we in the Republican camp have an answer to this that corresponds to our values,” said Macron.

The immigration law was passed with the votes of the entire RN parliamentary group. Party leader Marine Le Pen celebrated it as an “ideological victory” that established the “national priority”, i.e. the preference for French people.

She was alluding to the new regulation, according to which certain social benefits are only available to non-EU foreigners if they have lived in the country for five years.

Macron: The law has weaknesses

As evidence, Macron listed several of the RN's demands that the law had not included, such as an end to medical care for migrants. “Building a firewall against right-wing extremism means not taking up their ideas. This text does not contain these ideas,” Macron said.

Macron admitted that the law had weaknesses. “There are things that don't make me jump for joy,” he said. For example, the deposit that is to be required of non-EU students in France under the new law in the event of their deportation is “not a good idea.” “We want to attract talent from all over the world,” emphasized Macron.







The president defended the law as “useful.” “It is the shield we were missing,” Macron said. “There is no flood (of migrants), I never used the word, but we have real problems with immigration,” Macron said. The “migration pressure” is higher than a decade ago, he continued.

He respects the resignation of Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau. Even if a quarter of the government camp did not vote for the text, there is no division. “We just have to learn to work with a relative majority in parliament,” emphasized Macron.