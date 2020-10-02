E.t was undoubtedly the most postponed event of Emmanuel Macron’s tenure to date: a seminal keynote speech against radical Islamism and a commitment to the fight against religious parallel societies that are the breeding ground for terrorism. The French President had announced it again and again, and it had been postponed again and again, most recently in March because of the corona pandemic.

If one postpones such an important commitment to the fight against a central social problem numerous times, one exposes oneself to the suspicion that one is not taking this fight really seriously. Or that you have no solutions to offer. The expectations of the speech that Macron finally gave on Friday morning in Les Mureaux were accordingly high, the reservations obviously unfounded: The speech by the French President could mark a turning point and herald the end of the French denial of reality in the fight against what Macron was calls “radical Islam” straight away.

Several people were injured in a knife attack in Paris and one suspect was arrested.

The French President had consciously replaced the term “communitarianism”, as the phenomenon of parallel society is usually referred to in the French and Anglo-Saxon language areas, with the word “separatism”. The new law that he announced on Friday is supposed to be one against religious “separatisms” in the plural. When asked, Macron admitted that the new law was primarily targeting the radical forms of Islam, and that such excesses were “marginal phenomena” in other religions.

Macron repeatedly used the word “wake-up call” in the course of his one-hour speech and appealed to all French people to be vigilant and to stand united against those who wanted to split France. He called for a society-wide struggle against Islamist fanaticism, which Macron specifically referred to as a “political ideology” that not only divides French society, but whose declared aim is to take over rule itself.

Macron managed an intellectual tightrope act

The problem has been controversial in France for years. Politicians, intellectuals, social scientists, but also ordinary citizens engage in tough ideological battles. Macron therefore succeeded in an intellectual tightrope act on Friday: He neither fell into the trap of right-wing populists and identities, who consider Islam as a whole to be incompatible with France’s values, nor into that of leftist ideologists who brand any criticism of Islam as Islamophobia.

Instead, he has announced a far-reaching and overdue legislative project: from the financing of mosques, the training of imams, the far-reaching control of religiously influenced cultural and sports clubs to the general ban on home schooling, a subject of legislative changes is to be made by Islamist ideologues, the so far unmolested schoolchildren and indoctrinate young people, pull the ground away from under their feet.

The time and place for these announcements were chosen deliberately: The police couple who were brutally murdered by an Islamist terrorist in their own house in the summer of 2016 in Les Mureaux, in front of their little son, worked in Les Mureaux. At the same time, the 33,000-inhabitant city in the north-west of Paris has developed into a showcase project of what is now known in France as the “recapture of the lost territories of the republic”.

The timing is also symbolic: Macron made his speech the day before the first anniversary of the attack on Paris police headquarters, where three police officers and an employee were murdered by a colleague on October 3, 2019. From that day on, no one could deny that the threat posed by Islamist terrorism came from deep within society and did not even stop at one’s own civil service.

It is not an exaggeration to call Macron’s speech historic and the promised law against religious separatism groundbreaking. His speech is historical because, for the first time, a French president has described France’s problems with radical Islamism as the result of a complex historical mixture, namely a post-colonial society that has not dealt with its historical traumas such as the Algerian war.

At the same time, he named the failure of the French Republic: “We created separatism ourselves,” said Macron, because France allowed “ghettoization”, separated and locked out entire population groups according to origin and social milieu, thereby creating problem areas.

The right to home schooling will be abolished

The most radical measure of the law is the abolition of the right to home schooling. This affects around 50,000 French students who do not attend a state or a privately organized but state-recognized school. Their share is negligibly small at 0.5 percent, but according to the Ministry of Education it has increased by 10,000 in one year. In the future, distance learning should only be possible for “strictly medical reasons”.

Above all, however, the attempt to prevent foreign influence in the financing and training of imams is central. The Muslim representatives are to present rules for certified imam training within the next six months. Shortly before these announcements, Macron had received the representatives of all religions in the Élysée Palace.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Great Mosque of Paris since January, who heads 1000 imams, had warned in advance of “frills” that only served political communication. The situation is “serious”, the state has failed, “we have to act”, wrote Hafiz in a guest article in “Le Monde”.

However, he agreed with Macron in the definition of the word creation “separatism”: It is an “attitude of certain extremist milieus”, which “refuse the laws of the republic and replace them with religious interpretations or customary law”. The polling institute Ifop recently published shocking figures, according to which almost a third of young French Muslims put Sharia above the laws of the republic.

Macron described such tendencies as “unacceptable”. He stressed that he has been leading the fight against separatism since he took office. As an example, he cited the creation of anti-radicalization units in every French administrative district. Since 2017, a total of 212 cafés and kebab restaurants, 15 prayer halls or mosques, four schools and a number of meeting points for minors have been closed.

Finally, Macron pleaded for an “Islam of the Enlightenment”. France must develop into an academic center of excellence for Islamic culture, history and religion. He announced ten million euros for the Fondation de l’Islam de France and the creation of a scientific institute for Islamic studies. Macron said that radical Islam, which has grown over decades, will not be destroyed in a few days. It takes a long breath.