Twitter users criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, who called on the leaders of other countries to unite against Russia and force the Russian Federation to complete a special operation to protect Donbass. Readers on Wednesday, December 14, left their comments under Macron’s post.

“The conflict in Ukraine has brought a lot of suffering. We call on Russia to stop its actions immediately. International partners, join us in this call,” Macron tweeted.

One commentator noted that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine was influenced, among other things, by Paris, which did not take any measures to force Kyiv to comply with the Minsk agreements.

“We’re for it [президента России Владимира] Putin. France is on the side of Russia, we do not want to be an errand boy for the USA and indulge [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky! — wrote another user.

Another pointed out that the French side should stop “blaming the Russians for everything” and offer another solution to end the conflict.

In November, Twitter users criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who demanded that Russia stop the special operation to protect Donbass. Commentators accused Sanchez of cheating and recalled that Zelensky refused to negotiate and peace agreements.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

