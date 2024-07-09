France, ungovernability reigns. Difficult to find an agreement between Macronians and the far left

The French legislative elections ended without a real winner. Forming a government will not be easy at all. But Macron tries to stay in the saddle by aiming for the “big center“. The number one project of the Elysée it’s clear: turn defeat into victory. “The centrist bloc is alive and remains essential,” Macron reportedly said on Sunday evening, reassuring his faithful. But in Ensemble, his party, – Il Fatto Quotidiano reports – there is no absolute majority to govern alone: ​​at least 289 seats are needed, out of 577. Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the outgoing Assembly, re-elected deputy, has proposed forming a “large central block, republican, progressive“. But the leader of the far left Melenchon he doesn’t agree and asks that it be given to the New Popular Frontfirst in number of elected officials, the responsibility to form a government.

The only certainty is the defeat of the far right of Le Pen and Bardella and now there is also the risk of a split: after the outcome of the vote, in fact, the showdown. Marine Le Pen did not like the statements of her “dolphin” on Sunday evening immediately after the results were released. Le Pen would have liked hear about victory and not defeatwoe betide anyone who speaks of defeat, he had recommended, you must say that our victory is only deferred, because the tide of our right continues to riseyou have to be more careful, less exposed to the media, look at what happened with the story of the your algerian relatives. Bardella – continues Il Fatto – he took the criticism. He expected them. He knows that owes everything to Le Penand that her political future depends only on her. Bardella had made clear references to the errors in the choice of candidates: “In some constituencies – said Bardella – our choices were not goodso I take it on my share of responsibility“.