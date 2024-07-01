To prevent the right from winning, the president could ally himself with the left-wing NFP front

Following the victory of the right-wing RN (National Rally) party in the first round of elections in France on Sunday (June 30, 2024), leaders of the left-wing NFP (New Popular Front) and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition have mobilized to form an alliance for the second round. Any agreement is expected to include the withdrawal of candidates who advanced in third place to avoid a split in the vote.

The main objective of the new alliance is to prevent RN from forming a majority government (289 or more seats). Reuters reported that Macron was reluctant to give up candidates in favor of left-wing candidates, but reinforced that denying the right a majority is the priority.

The French right emerged victorious in the first round of elections for the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. The RN and its allies won 33.2% of the vote, according to a projection by Le Monde.

The percentage allows the party and its allies to occupy 297 of the 577 seats. In other words, a number greater than the absolute majority of 289. The total is necessary for the party to be able to nominate its candidate for the post of prime minister.

Next in line is the NFP (New Popular Front), with 28.1%. The centrist coalition Juntos, of which Macron’s Renaissance party is a part, won 21% of the vote.