The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated the Argentine national team for the victory against France in the final of the World Cup in Qatar, played this Sunday afternoon (18.Dec.2022). The duel ended with a 4-2 victory for the South Americans on penalties after a 3-3 draw in extra time.

In post on twitteralso praised the French team for its “journey” and “combativeness”🇧🇷 “You have moved the nation and supporters around the world”he declared.

In a video published on the president’s social networks, Macron is seen speaking in the national team’s locker room. The Frenchman thanked the players and hugged coach Didier Deschamps. said still be “proud” of team.

“It’s football. It can’t be helped, but you had the heart, the hunger, the desire and the talent.” the president told the team.

The game

In a game dominated by the South Americans in the 1st half and beginning of the 2nd, Argentina won by 2-0, goals from Messi and Di Maria. France sought a tie with 2 goals from Mbappé and took the game into extra time. In a disputed and electrifying extra time, one more goal for each side, again Messi and Mbappé.

On penalties, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez took a kick from the French team and gave the Argentine team the advantage. The Europeans still missed another charge. In the end, the score on penalties was 4-2.

With the result, the Argentines now have 3 world titles, behind only the Brazilian team, the only five-time champion, of Italians and Germans, both with 4 conquests. The France team, which was runner-up, had won the last cup in 2018. It has 2 world titles, the 1st of which was won in 1998.