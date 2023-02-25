The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this Saturday (25) conditioned his support for a trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur to the fact that Latin American countries have the same environmental standards as European ones.

“An agreement with the countries of the Latin American continent is not possible if they do not respect the Paris agreements (to combat climate change) as we do and if they do not have the same environmental and health requirements that we impose on our producers”, declared the French.

Macron took this position before a group of farmers and ranchers during the Paris Agriculture Salon, which opened its doors this Saturday, and where the French president heard criticism of this new trade agreement that the European Union is negotiating with Mercosur, which could have repercussions on the primary sector.

Concern of French farmers and ranchers

Faced with ranchers who assured him that the EU imposes higher ecological standards on its producers than those of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, Macron acknowledged that Brussels is not as demanding with imported products.

In response, he assured that he has been fighting for years for the agreement with Mercosur, reached in 2019 after two decades of tough negotiations but not yet ratified, to include these demands for both sides of the Atlantic.

The main obstacle to the agreement would be the political relationship of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but, after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) came to power, there would be expectations that it could be ratified later this year.

In any case, the European agricultural sector fears that the agreement means the mass arrival of products from Latin American countries at a lower cost.

Macron took advantage of the occasion to send other messages to French farmers, to whom he promised a plan to fight the drought.

The president also pointed out that, in the face of inflation, partly caused by food, farmers should not make a greater effort, but large distribution companies should.