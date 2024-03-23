French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the terrorist attack claimed by ISIS, which killed at least 60 people and injured more than 100 at a Moscow concert hall on Friday. The Elysee Palace said, “France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people.” The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the “X” website, “The images coming from Moscow tonight are horrific. Our sympathies are with the victims and injured, as well as the Russian people. Every effort must be made to determine the causes of these abhorrent acts.”