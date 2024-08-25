French President Emmanuel Macron is set to conclude his round of consultations on Monday to try to name a stable government with a meeting with the leaders of the far-right National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella.

According to the criteria of

Macron will also meet separately at the Elysée Palace with the leader of the right-wing faction that broke away and allied itself with Le Pen, Éric Ciotti, and with the president of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, and with the president of the Senate, Gérard Larcher.

The discussions with Le Pen, Bardella and Ciotti are merely symbolic and out of political courtesy, as the president is seeking, precisely, to forge some kind of agreement across the political spectrum to form an Executive without the far right, but also without the leftist La France Insoumise (LFI), which he considers too radical.

Le Pen and Bardella are expected to insist to Macron that the RN was the party with the most seats in the recent early legislative elections, with 126 seats out of 577.

Winters links the rise of extremist parties to the inequality fostered by the oligarchy. Photo:Getty Images Share

The left, however, is laying claim to the post of prime minister, as its New Popular Front (NFP) coalition is the largest bloc, with 193 MPs, although far from the 289 that would constitute an absolute majority.

The Macronist bloc, made up of three centre-right and centre-right parties, has 166 MPs, while the RN and its allies won 142. The conservative right, which did not ally with Le Pen, won 42, while there are 21 regionalists and nationalists, and eight non-registered parties.

In this “minority” National Assembly, as Macron has described it, the head of state is trying to create an understanding between conservatives and the left (without LFI).

That would mean breaking up the NFP, where there are obvious differences, but for now the left-wing bloc remains united and firmly supports its common candidate for prime minister, Lucie Castets, an economist and social activist who is not a member of any party and is currently director of Finance and Purchasing for Paris City Hall.

Macron’s first round of consultations last Friday showed, in addition to the unity of the NFP, the determination of the conservatives and the Macronist bloc to vote a motion of censure against a hypothetical government with LFI ministers.

LFI founder and shadow leader Jean Luc Mélenchon made a dramatic impact on Saturday by opening the door to an executive that would not include ministers from his party but would have parliamentary support.

His aim, he said, was to see whether the rejection of the LMI ministers was “simply a pretext” or whether what his opponents really reject is “the programme” of the left-wing bloc.

One of the leaders of the conservative right, Laurent Wauquiez, responded on Sunday that his party will “block” LFI, which he defined as “the greatest danger” currently for French democracy, although he did not specify whether his party would stop an Executive without ministers from the leftist party.

Given this apparent deadlock, there is speculation in political circles that Macron could begin new political consultations on Tuesday, in order to decide on the name of a prime minister this week, given that the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games is on Wednesday and that he is making an official visit to Serbia on Thursday and Friday.

EFE AGENCY