Macron: Durov’s arrest is not a political decision

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is not a political decision. This was stated by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, reports Reuters.

“I have read enough false information about France after the arrest of Pavel Durov (…) The arrest of the founder of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation, and is in no way a political decision,” the French leader noted.

Macron added that Paris is “most committed” to freedom of expression, innovation and entrepreneurship. He stressed that this “will remain forever” and that the final decision on Durov’s arrest “will remain with the law and the judges.”

Earlier, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) refused to comment on the detention of Pavel Durov, which occurred on the evening of August 24. Representatives of the department explained that they did not want to “influence the independence of the judicial system” with their comments.