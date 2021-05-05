Commemorate without celebrating. President Emmanuel Macron commemorated this Wednesday in Paris the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) with his lights and shadows, coinciding with the bicentennial of his death. And he placed a wreath of flowers on his imposing tomb, located in the national palace of Les Invalides in Paris.

«Napoleon Bonaparte is part of us. We assume it, “said Macron in a speech at the Institute of France, in which he once again urged the French to” look at our History head-on and in a block. ”

«Of the empire we have renounced the worst; of the emperor, we have embellished the best, “added the president, who was in favor of commemorating Napoleon” serenely “assuming the positive of his legacy, but without hiding his black legend and without the need to rewrite history or try to judge the emperor from the current prism.

«Napoleon’s life is above all an ode to political will, the journey of a boy from Ajaccio (his hometown on the island of Corsica) who became the master of Europe, and who truly shows how a man it can change the course of history, ”Macron explained.

Napoleon is a controversial historical figure who continues to divide the French and historians two hundred years after his death on the island of Saint Helena, where he was exiled after his final defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

His admirers consider him a military genius and one of the historical figures that have marked France and whose legacy lives on in French society and institutions today. His detractors, on the other hand, paint him as a bloodthirsty despot drunk on conquests that devastated Europe and remember that he restored slavery.

Macron did not evade the issue of slavery, which he considered “a betrayal of the spirit of the Enlightenment,” or the emperor’s indifference to the death toll left by his wars and conquests.

“Chateaubriand will go so far as to accuse him, with strong exaggeration, it must be said, of having sacrificed five million Frenchmen. Goya immortalized the cruel massacre of Spanish civilians in May 1808. Since then we have placed the value of human life above all else, both in wars and in pandemics, “said the president, who ended his speech with the traditional” Long live the Republic, long live France.