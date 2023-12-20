French President Emmanuel Macron came out today in defense of actor Gérard Depardieu, accused of sexual assaults and rapes in France and Spain and in the eye of the media storm after the dissemination of a 2008 video in which he made obscene comments about women.

Macron, who declared himself “a great admirer of Depardieu”, considered that the Cyrano de Bergerac actor is “an immense actor” and “a genius of his complete art” who “has made France known, our great authors, our great characters, all over the world. “I say it as president of the Republic and as a citizen: (Depardieu) makes France proud,” Macron said in an interview on the France 5 television network.

Macron, who said he was a great defender of equality between men and women, reiterated his support for women who are victims of rape and sexual abuse. But he recalled that in France there is the presumption of innocence.

The president denounced “a manhunt” and expressed his hope that the actor could defend himself against the serious accusations against him. «The judicial processes must continue their path. I hope it continues to be around (films),” said the president on the television program “C à vous.”

The head of state was against withdrawing the Legion of Honor from Depardieu for now, as many in France are asking after the broadcast this month of a report on the program “Complément d'enquête” on France 2. The program aired unpublished images from a video filmed in 2008 in North Korea in which the actor made numerous sexual and inappropriate comments about women.

«The Legion of Honor is an order, of which (as President of the Republic) I am the Grand Master, which is not there to establish morality. It is not on the basis of a report that the Legion of Honor is withdrawn from an artist. At that rate, we would have withdrawn the Legion of Honor from many artists,” said Macron, who maintains a position contrary to his Minister of Culture.

“The question is whether I am going to withdraw the Legion of Honor from artists because they say things that shock me, the answer is no, because it is not a moral order and I do not want it to be one,” added the president, who considers that His Minister of Culture has gone “too far” ahead.

Last weekend, Depardieu put his Legion of Honor “at the disposal” of the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul-Malak. After seeing the controversial video, the minister said that the actor “embarrasses France.” Abdul-Malak announced the opening of “a disciplinary process” to decide whether to withdraw the actor's Legion of Honor. It was the French president Jacques Chirac who awarded it to him in 1996. It is the best known and most important of the French distinctions.

The French president was open to, if Depardieu is convicted by justice, a disciplinary process be initiated to suspend, withdraw or not, depending on the seriousness of the facts, the Legion of Honor. “That is not done on the basis of complaints, that is not done on what 'is said.' “This is done on facts in front of the judges,” added the president.

The actor, considered for decades a sacred monster of French cinema, has been denounced in France by 16 women for sexual and sexist violence during filming.

Depardieu, 74, was also charged in December 2020 with “rape and sexual assault”, following the complaint filed in August 2018 by the French actress Charlotte Arnould. This young actress reported that the actor raped her twice at her house in Paris.

This week the Spanish journalist Ruth Baza denounced Depardieu in Spain for rape. Baza accused the actor of having penetrated her with his fingers while she interviewed him in 1995 for the magazine “Cinemanía.”

Winner of two César awards for best actor for The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac, Depardieu was nominated for an Oscar for the latter role. In his long cinematographic career he has shot more than 200 films and has worked under directors such as François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard and Bernardo Bertolucci, among others. The general public knows him above all for films such as Marriage of Convenience and Asterix and Obelix.