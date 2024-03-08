French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, March 8, clarified his statement about the possibility of sending the republic’s troops to Ukraine.

“Not ruling out something does not mean doing it,” leads BFM TV words of the Ukrainian leader.

Thus, Macron supplemented his statements of February 26. In particular, then he said that the leaders of Western countries discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. According to him, “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.”

However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans.

At the same time, on March 4, Macron ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in the near future. However, on March 7, the French leader told opposition party leaders that there should be “no limits” and “no red lines” in matters of Paris’s support for Kyiv.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the French leader’s statement about “red lines,” said that he continues to increase the degree of the republic’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, from Moscow’s point of view, this in no way corresponds to the interests of French citizens.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.