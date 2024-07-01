Withdrawal tries to stop the advance of Le Pen’s National Regroupment; left leader also advised for withdrawal

The centrist Renaissance, the party of the French president, Emmanuel Macronannounced that it will withdraw from the 2nd round of elections for the National Assembly, the Lower House of Parliament, all candidates who came in 3rd place in the 1st round, held this Sunday (June 30, 2024).

The decision was taken to try to defeat Marine Le Pen’s (right-wing) National Regroupment, which, according to projections, will have 34% of the votes. The New Popular Front (left-wing) should come in 2nd place, with 29%. Macron’s coalition should have 20.5% to 23% of the votes.

In a statement, Renascimento, which led the Juntos! said that parties cannot “leaving the keys to the country to the extreme right” and that the National Regroupment is “an unacceptable threat”. Here is the complete (PDF, in French – 125 kB).

Jean Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing coalition, also stated that he instructed the candidates who came in 3rd to withdraw their candidacies in the 2nd round. “Not one vote, not one more seat for RN”said according to the newspaper Le Monde.

The Secretary of State and City, Sabrina Agresti-Roubache, was the first member of the government to announce her withdrawal from the election. She came 3rd in Marseille.

“A defeat happens; dishonor, never”he said and asked “not one vote for the far-right candidate”according to the French newspaper.

UNDERSTAND

The 2nd round of the election will be held next Sunday (July 7).

To be elected in the 1st round, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of votes and more than 25% of the support of registered voters.

If the election does not have a winner in the 1st round, a 2nd round is held, with all candidates who received more than 12.5% ​​of the votes from registered voters being eligible to participate.

However, if 60% or more of voters vote in the 1st round, the threshold to participate in the 2nd round rises to 21% of the votes.

MACRON DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT

Macron’s dissolution of Parliament was announced on June 9 after his Renaissance party was defeated by Le Pen’s party in the European Parliament elections.

According to Macron, the measure was necessary to allow the French population to choose their rulers.

French citizens vote for their representatives in the National Assembly from their respective constituencies distributed throughout the country. There are 577 constituencies, each with 1 seat in the Assembly.

Read more about the French elections:

