Cars and buildings were set on fire and shops looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury 17-year-old Nael, whose death at the hands of the police sparked the unrest.

France’s Interior Ministry announced the new number of arrests across the country, as 45,000 police were deployed in a so far unsuccessful attempt to end days of violence that erupted after the boy’s death on Tuesday.

The unrest prompted President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a planned state visit to Germany.

Despite Macron’s appeal to parents to keep their children at home, clashes continued in the streets between young demonstrators and the police.

Authorities said about 2,500 fires were set and many shops looted.

The burial ceremony for Nael, who was killed in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, began on Saturday with family and friends watching the open coffin.

Later, the casket will be brought to a mosque for the funeral prayer, and then to the Nanterre Cemetery for burial.

France is in the eye of the storm