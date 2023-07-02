Cars and buildings were set on fire and shops looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury 17-year-old Nael, whose death at the hands of the police sparked the unrest.
France’s Interior Ministry announced the new number of arrests across the country, as 45,000 police were deployed in a so far unsuccessful attempt to end days of violence that erupted after the boy’s death on Tuesday.
The unrest prompted President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a planned state visit to Germany.
Despite Macron’s appeal to parents to keep their children at home, clashes continued in the streets between young demonstrators and the police.
Authorities said about 2,500 fires were set and many shops looted.
The burial ceremony for Nael, who was killed in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, began on Saturday with family and friends watching the open coffin.
Later, the casket will be brought to a mosque for the funeral prayer, and then to the Nanterre Cemetery for burial.
France is in the eye of the storm
- As the number of arrests increased, the government indicated that violence had begun to decrease thanks to stricter security measures.
- Since the unrest began on Tuesday night, police have arrested a total of 2,400 people, more than half of them in the fourth night of violence.
- However, the damage was widespread, from Paris to Marseille and Lyon and even as far away, in French overseas territory, as a 54-year-old man died after being hit by a stray bullet in French Guiana.
- Hundreds of police and firefighters were injured, including 79 during the night, but authorities did not release the number of injured to protesters.
- France’s national football team – including international star Kylian Mbappe, who is a role model and symbol for many young people in disadvantaged neighborhoods where anger runs deep – has called for an end to the violence.
- The players said in a statement: “Many of us from working-class neighborhoods, we too share this feeling of pain and grief over Nael’s death. Violence solves nothing. It’s time for mourning, dialogue and reconstruction.”
- Nael’s mother, who goes by the name Monia M., told France 5 television that she feels angry at the policeman, but not at the police in general, adding: “He saw a little boy with an Arab appearance, and wanted to kill him. A policeman cannot take his gun and shoot our children.” or take the lives of our children.
