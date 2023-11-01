Kazakhstan specialist Yuneman: Astana wants to build a nuclear power plant at the expense of Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron is touring Central Asian countries to negotiate an increase in uranium supplies for his country’s nuclear industry. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to two sources familiar with the plans of the head of state.

The first former Soviet republic visited by the French leader was Kazakhstan. The policy was adopted by its President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The official agenda of the meeting was the strengthening of trade, economic, investment and energy cooperation, as well as issues on the international and regional agenda.

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and France is developing dynamically, however, it is necessary to give it additional impetus. Therefore, we can call your visit historic, very important Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan

As the agency notes, the main issue discussed by Macron and Tokayev was the supply of uranium for the French nuclear industry. Until now, the fuel that powers European reactors has been purchased from Russia and African countries.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan November 1, 2023. . Photo: Press service of the President of Kazakhstan / Reuters

Now, sources say, the Elysee Palace expects to diversify its supplies to strengthen economic independence from Moscow.

But there is a second motive [визита], (…) and it suggests the desire of the former Soviet republics to move beyond their dependence on Russia. French officials suggest the fighting in Ukraine has disrupted long-established relationships in the region, creating new opportunities Bloomberg

Macron will discuss increasing uranium supplies with the President of Uzbekistan

The day after his visit to Astana, November 2, the French politician plans to visit Tashkent. There he will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This republic possesses approximately two percent of the world’s uranium reserves, ranking 11th in terms of this indicator.

The last time the heads of Uzbekistan and France met was in November 2022. Then negotiations took place in Paris, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation “in the field of security and effectively countering emerging challenges and threats.”

Following the conversation, Mirziyoyev promised “to bring relations between the two countries to a high-level comprehensive partnership.”

Central Asia’s vast oil, gas and mineral reserves have placed it at the center of a battle for influence in a region that has traditionally been Russia’s home base. Bloomberg

France is looking for new partners due to the loss of its influence in Africa

France’s desire to diversify its uranium supply intensified following the coup d’état in Niger in July 2023. The rebels, who seized power also under the pretext of the anti-colonial struggle, demanded that the Elysee Palace withdraw troops from its territory and stop the development of Nigerian sovereign mineral resources.

Niger is the seventh largest importer of uranium to the world market and the main source of this raw material for the needs of the energy sector not only of France, but also of the entire European Union (EU).

As the agency emphasizes, fearing a final cessation of supplies from Africa, Macron intends to invest in Kazakh and Uzbek companies engaged in the production of this type of fuel. But Paris’s plans to build trade relations with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are not limited to uranium and oil.

Thus, along with Macron, representatives of 15 French companies involved in agriculture, rare earth metals mining, and energy went on a Central Asian tour.

France already boasts major investments in the region; for example, the French nuclear company Orano SA (…) is developing uranium deposits in Kazakhstan through a joint venture with the state-owned company Kazatomprom. According to one of the sources in the delegation, who wished to remain anonymous, (…) deepening the presence of Orano SA will be on the list of issues discussed Bloomberg

The effort, Bloomberg says, is part of a broader plan to connect Central Asia to Europe with a new trade and energy corridor through the Caucasus, bypassing Russia. They overlap with China’s plans to build infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road program, but it seems Macron intends to resolve this contradiction as well.

“The French president made a state visit to China this year, underscoring a strategy of distancing himself from the more hawkish U.S. stance toward Beijing, consistent with his efforts to expand French influence in Asia,” Bloomberg opined.

Kazakhstan counts on investments in infrastructure and construction of nuclear power plants

One of the main issues discussed at the meeting of politicians in Astana was plans to build the country’s first nuclear power plant. Currently, Kazakhstan does not have a single nuclear power plant on its territory and is considering the possibility of its construction at the expense of foreign investors.

15 billion dollars This is the amount Kazakhstan estimates for the construction of a new nuclear power plant

How reported On November 1, the country’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliev, Astana is ready to study the prospects for the participation of the French Electricite de France SA (EDF) in this project.

“As you know, EDF was included in the short list (short list of possible reactor suppliers for the potential construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan – approx. “Tapes.ru”), and if the French delegation is interested, that is, if this issue is raised, we are ready for discussion,” Satkaliev said.

Roman Yuneman, an expert on Russian-Kazakh relations, believes that this issue is now truly urgent for the former Soviet republic. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the expert explained that in recent years the country has been faced with serious deterioration of its energy infrastructure and electricity generation capacity. In addition to France, Russia, the USA and South Korea are also vying for the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

In 2024, the Kazakh authorities will hold a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant. Initially it was planned that Rosatom would be involved in this project. But now Astana, for foreign policy reasons, cannot allow this. At least for now, pressure is being put on the republic. France could be a compromise option here See also "Labour Relations Law"...a developed system that keeps pace with the requirements of the "new fifty" Roman Yunemanspecialist in Russian-Kazakh relations

According to him, over the years of its independence, Kazakhstan has turned into an energy-deficient country. And the lack of cheap electricity seriously hinders the authorities from developing the manufacturing industry and modernizing the economy.

“She wasn’t like that before. Demand for energy has increased, but supply has remained virtually unchanged. Investments are needed, which Russia is not yet ready to provide. And without the transformation of industry to more complex stages of redistribution, the country will not have an economic future. The Kazakhs understand this well, so they are ready to improve relations with Paris. They also latched on to France as a player who would dilute the dependence on American and British investments,” the expert added.

At the same time, he assured that he doubts the success of European plans to build an “energy corridor” from the territory of Kazakhstan. Yuneman believes that neither investments in the Caspian port infrastructure nor plans to build new oil pipelines will seriously help expand the export of Kazakh oil bypassing Russia. In other words, Brussels will not be able to economically oust Moscow from the region, although competition will certainly intensify.