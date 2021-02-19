On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Western countries to provide 13 million doses of anti-Coronavirus vaccines to African governments “as soon as possible.”

“The African continent has 6.5 million health workers,” he told the Munich Security Conference via video link from Paris. You need 13 million doses to protect them and allow their health systems to survive ”in light of the Covid crisis.

He pointed out that this amount would only represent 0.43 percent of the West’s stocks of vaccines, but that it would make a difference for African countries struggling to protect their citizens.

“If we, the Europeans and the Americans, could have delivered these 13 million doses as soon as possible, it is worth doing a great deal, and deserves for our credibility,” Macron said.

And he warned that if the doses pledged by the richer countries did not arrive within less than six to 12 months, “our African friends will be under pressure from their people, and rightly so, to buy the potions of the Chinese and Russians or directly from the laboratories.”

“And the power of the West, the Europeans and the Americans, will be, in this way, a mere principle, not a reality.”

He added that the donation of vaccines would be tangible evidence of transatlantic movement towards a “beneficial” globalization that reflects a “common desire to advance and share the same values.”

“If we want our globalization to succeed … we have to deal with the problem of inequality in our societies and with our neighbors,” he said.

His call comes after France pledged with the rest of the Group of Seven countries an amount of 7.5 billion dollars to support the launch of vaccines in the poorest countries.