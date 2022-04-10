“I thank all the French who voted for me,” Macron said during the speech.

After qualifying for the second round of the French presidential elections, Emmanuel Macron called for “overcoming differences and gathering in a united national movement for our country.”

Macron confirmed that he would implement his program of “European openness and independence”, which he has always defended.

“I invite the French, despite their differences, to vote for me in the second round of the elections,” Macron said.

The French president called on all the French to “stand up to the right and the far right and join our camp.”

Macron stressed that the second round elections would be “decisive” for France and Europe.

According to preliminary opinion polls, Macron He received 28.6 percent of the vote in the presidential elections, while Marine Le Pen received 24.4 percent of the vote.

Macron is the most likely candidate to win a second term, but the few hours before the polls opened, the gap between him and the National Rally candidate, Marine Le Pen, narrowed.