Macron called on the EU to impose sanctions against Hamas similar to measures against ISIS

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the European Union to tighten sanctions against Hamas. He believes that the same measures should be introduced against the Palestinian movement as against ISIS (terrorist group, banned in Russia), reports Financial Times newspaper.

“Macron took advantage of the participation of 27 EU leaders in the discussion about (Palestinian-Israeli – approx. “Tapes.ru”) conflict in order to invite the bloc to tighten sanctions against Hamas,” the publication writes.

It is clarified that, according to the French leader, restrictions should be introduced against Hamas, similar to those that the EU has imposed against other terrorist groups.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza.