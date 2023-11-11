This Friday (10), the President of France, Emmanuel Macronasked the Israeli authorities to “stop bombing civilians in Gaza” and then said “Israel must stop killing babies and women” said the French head of state in an interview with the British television network BBC.

In the interview that took place at the Élysée Palace, Macron said there was “no justification” for the Israeli bombing of Gaza. Macron stated that a ceasefire would benefit Israel“today, civilians are being bombed. These babies, these women, these elderly people are bombed and killed. Therefore, There is no reason for this nor legitimacy. Therefore, we ask Israel to stop,” Macron said.

The French president appealed during the interview, “that there is no other solution than a humanitarian pause, first through a ceasefire that allows us to protect all civilians who have nothing to do with terrorists,” he said. Macron.

France, as well as: Israel, the US, the UK and other Western nations consider Hamas a terrorist organization. When asked if he wanted other leaders — including those from the US and UK — to join his call for a ceasefire, he replied: “I hope they do.”

Asked about a possible violation of international law by Israel, Macron emphasized that he was “not a judge” but “a head of state.”

According to the head of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusIsrael launched 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics or ambulances during the war in Gaza, while Hamas attacked Israeli health centers 25 times.

The Israeli military reaction followed a Hamas terrorist attack in 7 October in its territory that killed around 1,400 Israelis and others 200 were kidnapped during the attack.