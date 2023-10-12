“The only response to terrorism, the only possible response, is always a strong and just response,” Macron said in a televised speech.

The French President stressed that his country will do everything in its power to secure the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

He added: “Israel has the right to defend itself by eliminating terrorist organizations, including Hamas, through precise strikes, but while preserving civilian gatherings, because this is the duty of democracy.”

Macron addressed the families of the kidnapped Frenchmen by saying that Paris “will do everything possible, alongside the Israeli authorities and our partners, to return these people safely to their homes.”