President imposed the text without a vote of Parliament; protesters take to the streets against pension changes

The Presidency of the Republic of France said this Sunday (19.Mar.2023) that Emmanuel Macron expects the text of the country’s pension reform to arrive “at the end of its democratic journey with respect for all.”. The notice was given via a statement sent to the news agency AFP.

On Thursday (March 16), the French President appealed to Article 49.3 of the Constitution of the country to impose the reform without a prior vote in the National Assembly – equivalent to the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil. O text had been approved in the Senate on March 11th.

The measure can still be barred in Parliament. There is a vote on two motions of censure of the proposal scheduled for Monday (20.mar).

Macron’s approval has melted amid the deliberation process on the reform – it dropped 9 percentage points compared to December 2022 and stood at 28%. It is the lowest percentage since late 2018 and early 2019, at the time of the yellow vest protests. The data is research from the institute Ifop commissioned by the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche and released on Saturday (18.mar).

The numbers are reflected in the streets. Organized by trade unions, protests and strikes in cities across France against the reform began in January, when the text was announced.

With the imposition of the measure, the demonstrations continue. On Friday (March 17), a group of people called for Macron’s beheading. They also compared it to Louis 16king who had his head cut off during the French Revolution.

To contain the movements, police arrested hundreds and blocked central points of the capital Paris, including the Parliament building.

SOCIAL SECURITY REFORM

The project was presented on January 10, 2023 by the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, and was approved by the Council of Ministers on January 23. There was a 1st round of voting in the Senate and the Assembly. With the approval of both Houses, a mixed commission met and prepared a new text, modifying some passages. Here’s the fullin French (537 KB).

The new wording was approved on Thursday morning (16th March) by the Senate and should have gone to the Assembly for analysis, but Macron authorized the use of Article 49.3 of the French Constitution to approve the pension reform without going through the House. The text enters into force in September 2023.

According to the president of France, the objective of the reform is “reinforce prepaid pension schemes, which would otherwise be at risk” since the country would continue to “finance them with credit”.