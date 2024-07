French President Emmanuel Macron votes in the parliamentary elections in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France. | Photo: EFE/YARA NARDI

After being defeated in the first round of the French legislative elections this Sunday (30), the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, called for a “broad, clearly democratic and republican union”, against the nationalist right, especially the National Rally party. (RN). Led by the deputy and leader of RN, Marine Le Pen, the group achieved more than 35% of the votes.

In addition to Macron, environmentalist leader Marine Tondelier, as well as socialist leader Raphael Glucksman, joined the French president. Despite the call for unity, Macron praised the high participation in the first round of elections and highlighted how important the election is for the entire country.

“The high turnout in the first round shows the importance of this election for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation. Democracy commits us to this,” Macron said.

Bardella talks about restoring security and defending work

On the other hand, Jordan Bardella, candidate for prime minister for RN, said that his victory in the 1st round is “unappealable” and asked voters to remain mobilized for the 2nd round, next Sunday (7).

“I ask you to join us so that national unity can overcome those who seek to oppress our values. My idea is to be the day-to-day prime minister, recovering our immigration policy,” he emphasized.

Bardella added that France has two options: continuing with the alliance of the worst, which will lead the country to ruin, or the party that will restore security and defend work.