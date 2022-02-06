French President Macron and US President Biden reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in a phone call. Macron travels to Moscow on Monday to meet Putin.
Washington/Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to US President Joe Biden on the phone before his trip to Moscow. The White House said the conversation on Sunday was about the Ukraine conflict.
Biden and Macron discussed “the ongoing diplomatic efforts and deterrent measures in response to Russia’s continued military buildup at Ukraine’s borders.” They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Élysée Palace in Paris said the call lasted around 40 minutes.
Macron travels to Moscow
Macron travels to Moscow on Monday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both had already had three crisis talks on the phone in the past few days. France currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Before his visit to the Kremlin, Macron coordinated with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is making his inaugural visit to Biden this Monday. The Ukraine conflict will also play an important role here.
The Ukraine conflict was also the focus of a phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday. The State Department in Washington announced that, among other things, it was about “joint efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank”. dpa
#Macron #calls #Biden #ahead #Moscow #trip
Leave a Reply