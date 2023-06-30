President Emmanuel Macron convened a new crisis meeting on Friday after a third night of riots in France, in reaction to the young man shot by the police, which left more than 650 detainees and some 250 officers injured.

Public buildings attacked, shops looted, vehicles set on fire… Many cities in France, especially in the Paris region, They experienced violent protests again, despite the 40,000 police and gendarmes deployed.

“Our police, gendarmes and firefighters have once again bravely faced unusual violence. Following my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

According to his ministry, 249 police officers and gendarmes were injured, none of them seriously. Macron called a crisis meeting at 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Paris, his second in two days, forcing him to cut short his participation in a summit in Brussels with his European Union (EU) counterparts, the French presidency said.

Before that meeting, the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, met the ministers of the Interior, Justice, Territories and the City in the morning, and denounced some “unbearable and inexcusable” acts.

In Paris, several stores in the Les Halles shopping center and in the tourist and commercial Rivoli street, which leads to the Louvre museum, were “vandalized”, “looted” or “burned down” overnight, a senior police official said. The participants in the protests also attacked for the second night in a row police stations, as in Pau (southwest), town halls, as in Lille (north), or schools, as in Amiens (north).

In the Pablo Picasso neighborhood of Nanterre, where Nahel lived, the third night of riots once again left vehicles on fire, rocket fire and even a bank branch on fire, an AFP journalist confirmed.

Violence erupted in the suburbs of Paris on Tuesday and spread across France after the death that day of 17-year-old Nahel, shot at point-blank range by an officer during a traffic checkpoint in Nanterre, west of the capital.

The events, which were recorded on video, relaunched the recurring debate on police violence in France, where in 2022 thirteen people died in circumstances similar to those of the young man.

AFP