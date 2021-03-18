French President Emmanuel Macron called the timing of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and predicted a “difficult period” for the country. Writes about this BMF TV.

After meeting with the country’s leader, the mayor of Poissy, Karl Olive, told how Macron visited the local hospital in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. “It will be difficult for us until mid-April,” Olive Macron quotes.

According to the mayor, the president is counting on additional measures to combat the spread of the virus, but wants to be applied locally, depending on the situation on the ground. So far, the final decision on the repeated self-isolation of citizens has not been made.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen reported on the deterioration of the situation with the coronavirus in Europe. She believes that one can already see the formation of the third wave in the countries of the community.

According to the latest data, more than 4 million cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in France since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 91 thousand people died from complications.

