The goal of France and other European countries is to prevent the escalation of the conflict that has developed around Ukraine and Donbass. This was announced on Wednesday, April 20, by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is running for a second term.

“We must adhere to the line pursued by France so that this does not escalate into an escalation, so that it does not spread further,” Macron emphasized during the debate ahead of the second round of elections, which will be held on April 24. The debate is on broadcast TV channel TF1.

Earlier, on April 18, Macron did not define a “red line” for the situation around Ukraine. The French leader pointed out that to define such a trait means “to say how to react and where.” According to him, such things need to be calculated and France will not simply take on such responsibility.

Earlier, on April 8, Macron called it his duty to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, France from the very beginning of the special operation did not show either naivety or condescension towards the Russian Federation. In addition, the French president said that Paris is ready to become the guarantor of Ukraine’s security when a peace agreement is reached.

On March 7, the President of France stated that it is necessary to treat Russia and the Russian people with respect. According to him, without Russia’s participation in the creation of a “large-scale security architecture” of the European continent, it will not be possible to build a lasting peace. Macron stressed that history and geography oblige this.

In mid-February 2022, the situation in Donbass escalated due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation. On February 21, Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR, and on February 24 he announced the launch of a special operation to protect civilians in the Donbass.

