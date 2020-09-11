French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned that the Mediterranean area has change into a theater of battle. TASS.

“Our Mediterranean has at the moment change into a theater of conflicts that proceed in Syria and Libya … the area is attempting to destabilize historic powers guided by hegemonic motives,” he mentioned.

The French head famous that it’s within the sphere of duty of the international locations of the area to search out methods and means to pursue a constructive coverage within the Mediterranean and set up stability.

Macron mentioned earlier that Turkey is now not Europe’s accomplice within the Japanese Mediterranean.

He believes that the place of Europe ought to be extra united and clear, since Turkey signed an settlement denying the authorized rights of Greece, and its drilling strategies within the financial zone of Cyprus are unacceptable.