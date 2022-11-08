French President Macron urged Ukraine to return to peace talks with Russia

On the sidelines of the 27th UN Climate Conference in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine to return to peace talks with Russia and expressed his conviction that this moment would come. His words lead RIA News.

According to the head of state, Kyiv must determine the conditions and time when the negotiations will take place.

Now it is premature to talk about any radical conditions, but I am personally convinced that at some point it will be necessary to return to the negotiations. Emmanuel Macron French President

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kyiv had never refused negotiations with Moscow. He pointed out that the position of Ukraine is known to everyone: the country wants, first of all, the withdrawal of the Russian military from the territory of Ukraine.

On November 7, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian Federation is still open for negotiations with Ukraine, but now they are impossible due to Kyiv’s refusal. According to him, in Ukraine such a position is turned into a law.

Related materials:

There will be no decisive military victory for Ukraine, the conflict will end with diplomacy

US State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed the opinion that there will be no decisive military victory for Ukraine, the conflict will end with diplomatic efforts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that [конфликт] will end only through dialogue and diplomacy. It won’t be a decisive victory on the battlefield Ned Price US State Department official

Price stressed that achieving peace should be a process between Moscow and Kyiv. He added that the United States would continue to provide military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, the German government stated that Russia was not ready for peace talks on Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Christiane Hoffman. According to her, Berlin is constantly in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US sees no need to motivate Ukraine to negotiate

A State Department spokesman indicated that the US sees no need to motivate Ukraine to negotiate with Russia.

Our Ukrainian partners do not need any pressure to motivate them to end the war. No one suffered from it more than the Ukrainian people, no one wants its end more than the Ukrainian people and government Ned Price US State Department official

Price accused Russia of not wanting to sit down at the negotiating table and urged it to prove otherwise by curtailing hostilities. He stressed that the details should be determined by Moscow and Kyiv. The Ukrainian authorities will determine their representatives and the circle of persons with whom they are ready to cooperate at the moment when the necessary conditions are ripe.

The State Department spokesman also pointed out that the United States and its Ukrainian partners do not aim at regime change in Russia.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that the United States is trying to convince Ukraine to express readiness for negotiations with Russia. It was noted that this is a “deliberate attempt to ensure the support of the Kyiv government” from other countries that are afraid of prolonging the conflict.

At the end of September, Zelensky announced that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin was the head of the country.