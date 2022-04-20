French President Macron called on Europe to become a “balance force” because of the situation in Ukraine

France’s role is to support Ukraine, current head of state and French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said during a debate. RIA News.

According to the politician, Paris needs to adhere to a line that will not allow the conflict to escalate. He urged Europe to become “a force of balance”.

Macron doubted a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in the near future. The talks are taking place “in very unfair conditions of aggression, in conditions where Paris will not interfere,” the leader said. He noted that France, Germany, Europe “did everything to avoid a difficult situation” and stressed that Brussels plans to introduce new sanctions against Russia, to which Moscow will respond with counter-sanctions.

Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on February 24.