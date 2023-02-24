French President Macron called on Erdogan to increase pressure on Russia and its isolation

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a telephone conversation, called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to increase pressure on Russia. This is reported on site Elysee Palace.

It is noted that the French leader called “increasing support for Ukraine so that it can win” as a priority, as well as “increasing pressure on Russia and isolating it so that it abandons its aggression.” In this regard, Macron also pointed out the need to fight against the circumvention of the sanctions imposed against Moscow.