French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Qatar for the semi-final football match between France and Morocco, which began on December 14 at 22:00 (Moscow time) at the El Bayt Stadium in El Howrah.

He urged compatriots to respect the rivals of the national team and recalled the unifying power of sport.

“All for the Blues (Blue or Tricolor in France informally called the national team. – Ed.) for the victory! Never forgetting that sport unites us. And above all, through respect and friendship between our peoples,” he wrote in Telegram channel before the start of the game.

The words of the French leader are relevant in the context of the recent mass festivities of fans of the Moroccan team after victories over opponents from Belgium and Canada. They were accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.

In Qatar, France will enter the field for a place in the final of the world championship: Lloris, Kunde, Varane, Konate, Theo Hernandez, Griezmann, Tchuameni, Fofana, Mbappe, Dembele, Giroud. From Morocco: Bugu, Hakimi, El-Yamik, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ziyech, Unai, Bufal, En-Neseri, clarified “Sport-Express”.