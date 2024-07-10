In a public letter breaking his silence since the July 7 legislative elections, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday, July 10, for the main parties with “republican values” to join forces to form a government, a term he usually uses to refer to centre-left and centre-right parties. Hours earlier, some legislators from the ruling coalition stressed their willingness to join the traditional right and elect a prime minister from the Republicans, to avoid a left-wing dominance in Parliament, which, under the New Popular Front alliance, came in first in the legislative elections, although without an absolute majority.

#Macron #breaks #silence #calls #solid #majority #republican #forces #form #government