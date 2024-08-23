Seven weeks after early legislative elections in France, President Emmanuel Macron began talks with the leaders of political parties on Friday, August 23, with the aim of appointing a new prime minister. The country’s political scene has faced obstacles after no party achieved an absolute majority in the National Assembly. The left-wing coalition New Popular Front, which came in first, again put pressure on the president to appoint a premier from that party.

