France preferred the continuity of the centrist Emmanuel Macron in the Elysée Palace to the rupture of the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whose victory would have been a real political earthquake in France and in Europe. The French said yes to Macron’s Europeanism and progressivism and rejected Le Pen’s Euroscepticism and ultra-nationalism.

Macron, 44, would have been re-elected president of the French Republic for five more years with 58.2% of the vote, compared to 41.8% for his opponent, according to the first estimates published by the France 2 television network. after the closing of the polling stations.

According to the experts, abstention would stand at 28.2%, which would be a record, if that figure is confirmed. In 2017, there was an abstention of 25.4%.

Macron’s victory, which all the polls had predicted for months, would, however, be less comfortable than in 2017. Five years ago, the candidate of La República en Marcha defeated Le Pen by 66.10% to 33.9%. of votes of the candidate for National Regrouping, formerly called the National Front. And he became at the age of 39 the youngest president of France.

Of the 12 candidates who started the race for the Elysée Palace, only two, Macron and Le Pen, managed to qualify for the second round, as they were the most voted candidates. The rest were eliminated in the first round.