French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Noura Al-Kaabi, Minister of State, the Knight of the Legion of Honor, which is the highest honor granted by France, in appreciation of her efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Noura received the medal from Nicolas Nemchenau, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, at the embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in appreciation of her contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and France in various fields, including culture, literature, and cultural communication, in addition to the diplomatic field.

Al Kaabi extended her sincere thanks and appreciation to President Macron and the French Republic, stressing that the UAE and France share unique, strategic and established bilateral relations, based on common values ​​​​to serve humanity and play a global leadership role in contemporary issues.

Al Kaabi also stressed that today’s honor comes as a result of the efforts in the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to strengthen Emirati-French relations towards more diversified, growth and prosperity horizons, thanking His Highness for his constant support, which contributed to them gaining… These relationships are of special importance, and have constantly pushed them towards further growth and progress until they have reached the level of a strategic partnership.