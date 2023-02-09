On Thursday, February 9, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky with the Order of the Legion of Honor. He wrote about this on Twitter.

“A tribute to Ukraine and its people. A tribute to you, dear Vladimir, for your courage and determination, ”Mikron quotes R.T.

Also, the French leader published a video of the awards ceremony, writes REGNUM.

The day before, Zelensky said that Macron had changed his position on the inadmissibility of humiliating Russia.

He pointed out that it was the French leader who paved the way for the supply of tanks to Kyiv and supported Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. According to him, this was a “real signal”.

The President of Ukraine also drew attention to the fact that there has long been a close relationship between Russia and Germany, but between Moscow and Paris it is even stronger.

On February 9, the Ukrainian leader flew to Paris, where he immediately went to the Elysee Palace for dinner with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Macron. A day earlier, Zelensky visited London, where King Charles III of Great Britain received him at Buckingham Palace.

The words that it is unacceptable to humiliate Russia, since sooner or later other countries will have to cooperate with it, Macron said in June 2022. He also said that he was confident that France should play the role of a mediator in the current situation, which can be resolved through diplomacy.