President Macron refuses Lula’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said this Thursday (3rd) that he will not come to the Amazon Summit. He was invited by President Lula because French Guiana, which is part of the country’s territory, has a part of the forest.

So far, Macron has not indicated whether he will send a representative in his place. Diplomats fear that he will send someone from a low level to the event, which has been considered one of the most important on Brazil’s foreign affairs agenda this year.

Macron’s refusal caused discomfort at Itamaraty due to the fact that Lula attended a summit on global financing organized by the Frenchman in Paris in June.

After learning of Macron’s refusal, the PT president said, in an interview, that his presence would be important to prevent him from talking about the Amazon from Europe. “Come and see the Amazon. Come see what the riverside people are like, how our indigenous people live”, said Lula.