In France, they said goodbye to police officer Stephanie Montferme, who was killed by a native of Tunisia in the commune of Rambouillet near Paris. The funeral was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget, the French newspaper reported. Le Progrès Thursday, April 29th.

The presidential couple traveled privately to the commune of Saint-Léger-en-Yvelines, where the police officer lived and where she was buried.

A national ceremony in memory of the murdered woman is scheduled for April 30 and will be chaired by Prime Minister Jean Castex. He will be accompanied by the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of Civil Service Amelie de Monchalen, the Minister of the City of Nadia Hai and others.

Stephanie Monferme will be posthumously awarded the Legion of Honor.

The attack on the 49-year-old police officer took place on April 23 at the police station in the French commune of Rambouillet. According to prosecutors, the attacker stabbed the victim in the stomach and throat. The attacker was a 36-year-old Tunisian who arrived in France in 2009. While trying to detain him, he was wounded by law enforcement officers and later died. The investigation of the incident was entrusted to the anti-terrorist department of the prosecutor’s office.

Arrived on the scene, French Prime Minister Jean Casteks called the attack a new terrorist attack.

“Once again, the Yvelines department is being seriously tested by terrorist attacks, as we all remember the monstrous attack in Magnanville in 2016 and the recent murder of Samuel Pati,” the TV channel quoted him as saying BFMTV…

Jean Castex announced the determination of the French government to fight against all forms of terrorism. At the same time, the head of the Ile-de-France region, Valerie Pécres, noted on the air of the TV channel that the attack was an attempt to destabilize the country. She called the incident a barbaric attack.