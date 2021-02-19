French President Emmanuel Macron at the Munich Security Conference declared the need for dialogue with Russia, reports RIA News, referring to the speech of the French leader.

“The architecture of joint security is also a dialogue with Russia,” he said.

At the same time, Macron stressed that the dialogue with Moscow must be demanding.

We will remind, earlier the President of the United States Joe Biden, speaking at this event, expressed the opinion that Russia is trying to weaken NATO and Europe. He accused Moscow of involvement in cyber attacks on Western countries, and also called it “vital” for the EU and the United States to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In turn, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated the importance of a common transatlantic agenda in relations with Russia.

As a reminder, this year the Munich Security Conference takes place online. The main topic of the event was the renewal of transatlantic cooperation.