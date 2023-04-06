Dhe French President Emmanuel Macron is relying on China’s influence in the search for a solution to the Ukraine war. “Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blow to stability,” Macron said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to sanity and bring everyone to the negotiating table,” Macron added to Xi’s address.

Earlier, the French President tweeted in Chinese that he “strongly believes that China has an important role to play in building peace.” He wanted to “discuss and advance” this in his talks.

Xi greeted his guest on a red carpet in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a journalist with the AFP news agency reported. Talks between the two politicians were then planned. The Ukraine conflict and the troubled relations between China and the European Union are likely to be the focus.

Macron: Position paper shows China’s willingness to resolve the conflict

In a speech at the US embassy on Wednesday evening, Macron said that in the discussion on the Ukraine conflict he wanted to try to “engage China in a shared responsibility for peace and stability”. He referred to the close ties between China and Russia. China has reaffirmed compliance with the UN Charter, which includes territorial integrity and sovereignty of individual countries. “Defending them means also going forward together and trying to find a path to peace.”

Macron also referred to the Chinese position paper on the Ukraine conflict that was presented in February: “Do we fully agree with that? No, but it’s interesting,” Macron said. This shows China’s “willingness to commit to solving the conflict”.







The 12-point document calls for a ceasefire and a resumption of negotiations. However, it was received critically internationally because it showed no initiative to resolve the conflict, did not condemn the invasion and also reflected the Russian arguments with criticism of the West.

No decoupling from China

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a good year ago, China has provided President Vladimir Putin with political backing. The alliance reflects the geostrategic rivalry with the United States. The US and NATO are portrayed as the main culprits in the conflict. While Xi met with Putin in Moscow two weeks ago, there has not even been a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the beginning of the war.

Relations between Europe and China have also fallen to a low point as a result. In addition, there are differences over imbalances in trade relations, human rights violations in China, territorial claims in the East and South China Seas, China’s threats against democratic Taiwan and its more aggressive behavior. Against the background of bad experiences with dependence on Russia, concerns about the dangers of economic cooperation with the second largest economy are growing.







Macron spoke out against a decoupling from China. Of course there is a rivalry with the European Union, but both sides have to work together on important international issues. The President of the European Commission, von der Leyen, made a similar statement: “I believe that it is neither feasible nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China. Our relationships aren’t either black or white, and neither can our response. So we need to focus on risk mitigation rather than decoupling.”

Despite all the concerns, the expansion of economic cooperation between France and China is an important topic of Macron’s visit. He is accompanied by a sixty-strong, top-class French business delegation – including representatives of the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, the world’s second-largest electricity producer Électricité de France EDF, the train manufacturer Alstom and the waste disposal company and water supplier Veolia.