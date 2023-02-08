fFrance’s President Emmanuel Macron has pledged “support until victory” for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian war of aggression. “Ukraine can count on France and Europe to win this war,” Macron said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Paris on Wednesday evening. “We stand resolutely with Ukraine to see them through to victory. Russia cannot and must not win.”

Together, it is about creating a peace that is fair to Ukraine, Macron said. “Ukraine can count on us to create peace.” At the dinner in the Elysée Palace, Ukraine’s operational needs should also be discussed, Macron said, without specifically promising the delivery of further weapons.

Scholz: “Ukraine belongs to the European family”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who arrived at the Elysee Palace shortly before Selenskyj for the talks, has assured Selenskyj further military, humanitarian and financial support – for as long as necessary. “We stand close to Ukraine on the way to advancing the defense of our own country,” said Scholz. “The fact remains: Russia must not win this war.”

Zelenskyj had previously said in London that his country’s army needed fighter jets in particular to win the defensive battle against Russia. In Paris he added: “Emmanuel, the sooner our pilots get modern planes, and Olaf, the stronger our armored coalition becomes, the sooner this aggression by Russia will end. And we are bringing back a secure peace to Europe.”







The Ukrainian President is expected at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Scholz said he was traveling to Brussels with the message: “Ukraine is part of the European family.” Ukraine was declared a candidate for accession by the EU last year – shortly after Scholz and Macron were in Kyiv. The meeting in Paris is now the second face-to-face meeting of the three politicians since Russia’s war of aggression began almost a year ago.