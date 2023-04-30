Macron assured Zelensky of France’s readiness to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron phoned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the Elysee Palace reported. During the conversation, the French leader noted the readiness of Paris to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, reports TASS.

It is specified that Macron assured Zelensky that European countries are coordinating their actions to provide Ukraine with long-term military assistance. He also stressed that France intends to continue to help Ukraine with everything necessary so that it can protect its sovereignty.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke about the results of an “over-hour” telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. It is noted that the parties agreed that Paris would provide Kyiv with a “powerful armored package.”