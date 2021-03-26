At the end of the European Council meeting, the French president said that he “was right” not to confine France in January, but announced “new measures in the coming weeks” to cushion the onslaught of the third wave of infections. In addition, he affirmed that Europe must reinforce its plan to reactivate the economy, similar to what the United States is doing.

Positive Covid-19 cases continue to rise in France and President Emmanuel Macron took responsibility for his recent decisions. “I can say it: we were right not to have confined France at the end of January because the explosion foreseen by all the models did not occur,” said the president on March 25 at the end of the European Council.

“I don’t have to do any ‘mea culpa’, or any remorse, or make it a failure,” he insisted.

A statement that comes in response to strong criticism of the Government for the deterioration of the health situation throughout the country. Although the president accepts that his decision brought “a risk”, he explained that measures such as the curfew would allow “to deal with the increase in cases and that is what happened.” Macron also added that several factors were taken into account such as “mental health”, “tension and the difficulties of young people.”

Macron conceded that in March the measures to stop the epidemic were not enough, as it accelerated due to the spread of the British variant of the virus. Hence, the Government has taken new measures, such as the confinement of 16, including Paris.

People wearing protective masks walk down Montorgueil Street, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Paris, France, on February 25, 2021. © Reuters / Sarah Meyssonnier

The president announced that other measures will reinforce those already in force. “These coming weeks are going to be difficult, we will take all the useful measures in time and in my view there is no taboo whatsoever,” he warned.

A more complete answer to reactivate the European economy

Emmanuel Macron explained that Europe will have to “improve” and “complete” its economic and budgetary reactivation plan. A plan that in his eyes should go in the same direction as the one launched by the US government.

“One of the lessons of this crisis for both Europe and France is that we must drastically simplify our responses. We are too slow, too complex, stuck in our bureaucracies,” the president told reporters.

In summary of what was discussed with the leaders of the European Union countries, the French president stressed that to get out of the crisis it is necessary to “maintain budget support measures while the health crisis lasts and the implementation of a rapid plan of European revival “.

This is, according to him, an important commitment of the EU, “an answer to the height”, just after the first wave in the spring of 2020. But in view of the second and third waves “we will certainly have to complete this answer. ”.

Europe, faced with a possible loss of growth relative to the US

“The strength of the American response and the plan announced a few days ago by President Biden and Congress put us before a historic responsibility,” said Macron, referring to the injection of 1.9 trillion dollars into the US economy.

According to projections, “we see that the United States will return to the level it had before the crisis by mid-2021 and above all it will resume the path it was on,” the president explained.

By comparison, the European Union will not return to that level until the first-summer of 2022. “A worrying lag in the trajectory because it is a potential loss of growth,” Macron said.

To remedy this, in part, the French president hopes that investments will be made faster, more important and in priority sectors. What he is looking for is for a debate to take place and “plant a seed” so that this issue is addressed, which for now has not entered into a debate with the other countries of the bloc.

With AFP