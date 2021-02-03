French President Emmanuel Macron assessed the possibility of using the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus in the republic, reports TASS.

According to him, he shares the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the European Union will welcome all vaccines approved by the European regulator, including the Sputnik V vaccine.

“Several weeks ago I made a decision to send a scientific delegation to Russia for consultations. These consultations were positive. Today we saw publications that demonstrate the high effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine, – said the French head.

Macron stressed that this is not a political issue, but a scientific one.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that Sputnik V has the same effectiveness against new strains of the virus.

The results of the third phase of the “Sputnik V” research are published in the scientific journal

Lancet. The publication named the Russian vaccine one of the best, noting the high degree of safety and effectiveness of the drug.