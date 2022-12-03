French President Emmanuel Macron said he hopes to resolve the issue of “waivers” requested from the United States to favor European green energy industries in the first half of 2023. For its part, the White House assured that it will not modify the Biden Administration’s initiative, aimed at reducing inflation in the United States and which ended up upsetting France, being one of the main reasons for Macron’s state visit to American territory. .

Before ending his three-day visit to the United States, Emmanuel Macron said he hopes to resolve the issue of exemptions for European green energy companies by the first half of 2023.

Last summer, the Biden Administration said it would offer generous subsidies to companies that make electric vehicles, batteries or have renewable energy projects and have the “Made in America” ​​seal.

This measure is part of Biden’s ambitious plan contained in his Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which would affect the European market, mainly the French and German, since they are the largest producers of this market worldwide.

For this reason, President Macron, representing his country and the European bloc, requested that exemptions be made so that said industry is competitive in the United States and there is no disadvantage in the market.

This was one of the main issues discussed during the Biden-Macron meeting in the Oval Room of the White House last Thursday. From there, the US president showed his willingness to correct “failures” in his law, without clearly mentioning exemptions.

It was a pleasure sitting down with my friend President Macron of France to outline our nations’ shared vision to strengthen security and increase prosperity worldwide, combat climate change, build greater resilience to its effects, and advance democratic values. pic.twitter.com/L98bjRKDVT —President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022



Subsequently, the French president celebrated this declaration, assuring that the meeting that lasted for more than an hour bore fruit.

These measures caused discomfort in Europe, in November the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, threatened to go before the World Trade Organization to solve the problem.

“Now everyone is talking about it, it’s a good thing. The objective is that the European Union (…) can have exemptions. What I tried to show the president (Biden), it’s good for the United States of America and it’s good for us,” he said.

Biden maintains his position but is open to reaching agreements

This Friday, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, referred to the issue saying that President Biden does not plan to make changes to his climate regulations, nor to the IRA, but he will focus his efforts on “accommodating the concerns” of France. and Germany.

Jean-Pierre said that the Biden Administration has no plans to return to Congress to make legislative changes and announced that the new regulations are in a “complex” implementation process at the federal level.

The spokeswoman added that they are advancing conversations with their European colleagues so that the negotiations can reach their best conclusion, after Europe described Biden’s measures as protectionist.

He hopes that one of the solutions that France and the United States come up with is the establishment of exemptions for European companies, as has happened with Mexico and Canada.

Macron ends his state visit in Louisiana

After a hectic two-day schedule in the US capital, which led him to meet with politicians, businessmen and diplomats, the French president ends his tour in the southeastern state of Louisiana.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, greet people during a walk in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana, on December 2, 2022. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

The president’s visit is intended to celebrate “French-American heritage” as well as discuss energy and climate issues with private companies based in the once-French colony state.

Catherine Colonna, the French Foreign Minister, spoke about signing an energy transition agreement together with Louisiana Governor John Edwards.

In this way, the first state visit that Biden has received since he became president successfully culminates, in which, in addition to dealing with the issue of the IRA, he reached agreements with Macron to seek solutions to the war in Ukraine.

With AFP and EFE