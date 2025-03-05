The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has called for the rest of the European leaders to invest in defense of Russian threat and doubts about the loyalty of his American counterpart, Donald Trump. “I want to believe that the US will continue on our side, but we have to be ready in case that is not so”he assured this Wednesday afternoon in a hard message to the nation in which he has taken the opportunity to remember that the enemy is at the doors and therefore it is necessary to shield Europe. “Russia’s aggressiveness knows no borders. He continues to rearm, spending 40% of his budget, and plans to further increase his army. Who can believe in this context that today’s Russia will stop in Ukraine? ”

Thus, the French president has invited the Chiefs of Staff of European countries to meet in Paris to discuss a possible deployment of European forces once a peace agreement is signed in Ukraine. “From next week we will gather in Paris to the Chiefs of Staff of the countries who want to assume responsibilities. It is a Plan for solid, lasting and verifiable peace that we have prepared with the Ukrainians and several European partners […] The future of Europe is not defined in Washington and Moscow. “

